UPDATE: No injuries occurred in a Valdosta City Schools bus incident this morning, school officials said.
The incident occurred at Bemiss and Habersham, Valdosta police said.
____________________________________________________________
VALDOSTA – A Valdosta City Schools bus was involved in a traffic accident Thursday morning on Bemiss Road.
Emergency personnel responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported.
The bus was rear-ended, according to school officials. A pick-up truck struck the back of the bus, according to motorists.
The incident reportedly happened just south of the Bemiss intersection with Northside Drive.
It is the first day of class for city schools.
Traffic was stalled along Bemiss Road south.
