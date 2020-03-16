Updates with times of operation today.
VALDOSTA – Residents can get screened for COVID-19 while sitting in their cars.
South Georgia Medical Center announced Monday morning it is opening a drive-through screening station for COVID-19 at its Smith Northview location, 4280 North Valdosta Road.
It will open 1-5 p.m. Monday; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays following, according to hospital officials.
The drive-through station will provide a free basic assessment of residents' symptoms by a health-care professional while they remain in their car. COVID-19 testing can be accessed during the process if the basic assessment indicates further evaluation and testing are needed, according to an SGMC statement.
“This COVID-19 screening station will allow us to safely determine which patients require specific COVID-19 laboratory testing and which patients do not,” said Dr. Brian Dawson, SGMC chief medical officer.
The drive-through COVID-19 screening includes an "observation of the individuals health presentation," screening questions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, heart rate, body temperature and oxygen saturation levels, according to the SGMC statement.
"We recognize that members of our community are deeply concerned about their well being and the well being of their family," said Ronnie Dean, SGMC chief executive officer. "We believe the drive-through COVID-19 screening station is a first step in creating access to more testing as federal authorities release more testing capability at the community hospital level.”
The announcement comes after a second patient was announced with a confirmed positive diagnosis of COVID-19 Sunday.
The second patient is a team member of South Georgia Medical Center and was part of care personnel of the first patient, a woman treated at the main hospital from March 5-7 and transferred to a Florida hospital, according to SGMC officials.
The employee received a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 Saturday night through testing as compared to the first patient who received a presumptive positive diagnosis, hospital officials said.
The employee was exposed to the first patient March 6 and noticed initial symptoms on March 11, when they were identified as a "high" risk of exposure and placed under "monitoring guidance at home," SGMC officials said.
