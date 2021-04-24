Updated at 9:01 p.m., April 24
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple South Georgia counties until 9:45 p.m., April 24, according to the National Weather Service.
Northwestern Cook County, Irwin County, northern Berrien County, northern Colquitt County, Tift County, southeastern Ben Hill County and southern Worth County are all under the severe thunderstorm warning.
Hazards include ping-pong ball size hail and 60 miles-per-hour wind gusts, according to the NWS alert.
Updated at 8:54 p.m., April 24
VALDOSTA – A severe thunderstorm watch has been extended until 1 a.m., April 25, for Lowndes County and other South Georgia counties, according to a National Weather Service alert.
Clinch, Cook, Lanier, Thomas, Brooks, Echols, Irwin, Tift, Berrien, Colquitt and Turner counties are all under the severe thunderstorm watch.
Updated at 8:38 p.m., April 24
TIFTON – There is a radar-indicated rotation currently above the Henry Tift Myers Airport in Tifton moving around 31 miles per hour, said Kristian Oliver, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
The rotation is headed east/northeast toward Irwin County, he said.
Tift will see two thunderstorms, one right after the other, he said, adding “both look like they’re capable" of producing tornados "if given the right environment.”
Oliver said a storm that is currently brewing in Decatur County looks like it may be headed toward Valdosta and should arrive around 10-11 p.m., April 24.
Updated at 8:23 p.m., April 24
TIFTON – A tornado warning has been issued for Tift County, northwestern Berrien County and southeastern Worth County until 8:45 p.m., April 24, according to the National Weather Service.
Impacted cities include Tifton, Ty Ty, Omega, Phillipsburg and Unionville, according to the NWS alert.
Hazards include a possible tornado and quarter-size hail, according to the alert.
Updated at 4:12 p.m., April 24
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m., April 24, according to the National Weather Service, the agency that issued the alert at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Colquitt, Turner, Berrien, Cook, Brooks, Thomas and Tift counties are all included in the severe thunderstorm watch, according to the NWS.
Updated at 2:47 p.m., April 24
ECHOLS COUNTY– On April 24, weather officials observed a tornado "spin" type signature on their radar that was heading toward Echols County as of 2:45 p.m., said Andy Hanner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Echols County is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m., according to a weather service report.
The signature Hanner reported began south of Lowndes County near Clyattville, which triggered the tornado warning, he said. The warning will be re-issued for southeastern Lowndes, he said, adding it "won't last for long because it’s going to be moving out of Lowndes County into Echols County."
He said there have been no reports of a tornado on the ground.
Updated at 2:26 p.m., April 24
LAKE PARK– Lake Park is currently under a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 p.m., April 24, according to the National Weather Service.
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and other South Georgia counties are under a tornado watch until 3 p.m., April 24, and a wind advisory until 8 p.m., April 24, according to the National Weather Service.
Lowndes is also under a flash flood watch until 2 a.m., April 25, according to the weather service.
Southern Lowndes County and southern Brooks County were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:15 p.m., April 24.
Ben Hill, Colquitt, Lanier, Tift, Berrien, Cook, Turner, Brooks, Irwin, Thomas and Worth counties are all included in the tornado watch, wind advisory and flash flood watch.
