Updated at 4:12 p.m., April 24
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m., April 24, according to the National Weather Service, the agency that issued the alert at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Colquitt, Turner, Berrien, Cook, Brooks, Thomas and Tift counties are all included in the severe thunderstorm watch, according to the NWS.
Updated at 2:47 p.m., April 24
ECHOLS COUNTY– On April 24, weather officials observed a tornado "spin" type signature on their radar that was heading toward Echols County as of 2:45 p.m., said Andy Hanner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
Echols County is under a tornado watch until 6 p.m., according to a weather service report.
The signature Hanner reported began south of Lowndes County near Clyattville, which triggered the tornado warning, he said. The warning will be re-issued for southeastern Lowndes, he said, adding it "won't last for long because it’s going to be moving out of Lowndes County into Echols County."
He said there have been no reports of a tornado on the ground.
Updated at 2:26 p.m., April 24
LAKE PARK– Lake Park is currently under a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warning until 2:45 p.m., April 24, according to the National Weather Service.
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County and other South Georgia counties are under a tornado watch until 3 p.m., April 24, and a wind advisory until 8 p.m., April 24, according to the National Weather Service.
Lowndes is also under a flash flood watch until 2 a.m., April 25, according to the weather service.
Southern Lowndes County and southern Brooks County were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2:15 p.m., April 24.
Ben Hill, Colquitt, Lanier, Tift, Berrien, Cook, Turner, Brooks, Irwin, Thomas and Worth counties are all included in the tornado watch, wind advisory and flash flood watch.
