LAKE PARK – The Chick-fil-A, at 1015 Lakes Boulevard, has been temporarily closed due to three employees being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a statement from Chick-fil-A.
“Our highest priority is the health and well-being of our team members and guests. After learning that three team members at Chick-fil-A Lake Park were diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant proactively closed and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant," read the statement. "Safe service is our top priority and our restaurants continue to follow CDC and local health department guidelines.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.