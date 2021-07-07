This story was updated at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.
VALDOSTA – The Lowndes Emergency Management Agency continued to urge precaution Wednesday, reporting 41 mile-per-hour wind gusts near the Valdosta Regional Airport.
The agency stated in its 2:15 p.m. update that heavy rainfall throughout Lowndes County "is expected to continue through the next several hours."
Wind peaks are expected to arrive 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the agency.
Officials asked residents to clear the roads and shelter in place during the storm.
VALDOSTA – Lowndes Emergency Management Agency warned residents to anticipate power outages and possibly having to shelter in place Wednesday as the county prepared for possible impact from Tropical Storm Elsa.
From Lowndes EMA:
"Elsa has shifted back towards the west. Citizens should prepare for severe weather later today. Expect power outages and be prepared to shelter in place as rain bands and wind move through the area. Emergency management staff will update EMA Lowndes with the latest information for the duration of the storm. Stay safe and remember our first responders today; it’s going to be a busy one."
