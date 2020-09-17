A structure fire at the 2500 block of Buena Vista Circle Thursday caused two residents to be displaced, according to the city.
Flammables that were close to a heat source caused the fire, city officials said.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services were on-scene.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department was on the scene about noon Thursday of a structure fire at the 2500 block of Buena Vista Circle, Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
There are no injuries due to the accidental fire, he said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident, he said.
Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 9:33 a.m. with the first unit arriving within six minutes, he said. Crews were still on scene in the early afternoon.
Nineteen fire personnel responded to the scene.
