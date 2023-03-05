VALDOSTA – Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter led the Fourth Annual Withlacoochee River paddle last weekend.
The paddle has become a tradition since the mayor’s first year in office. The paddle is a two-mile or an 11-mile river paddle, passing the future site of Troupville River Camp and Nature Park, along the Suwannee River Basin, past Valdosta’s outfall of its Withlacoochee Wastewater Treatment Plant and down to Spook Bridge.
The paddle is an outing which also serves as a clean-up for any trash found in the pathways.
Gretchen Quarterman, executive director of the WWALS Watershed Coalition, said the partnership started in 2020 as a way for the community to appreciate its surroundings.
“We are really showcasing that the Withlacoochee in Valdosta is a beautiful and primitive feature that citizens can use any day,” she said.
Quarterman said the WWALS Watershed Coalition advocates for the rivers in the Suwannee River Basin to maintain the water quality and hold polluters accountable.
Slaughter said, “The paddle supports the preservation of our rivers with clean up but certainly it is the camaraderie and appreciation of everyone coming together to protect our blue waves in Lowndes County.
“Now with the acquisition of the land near Troupville Boat Ramp, we will be able to put in a park that will have trails, possible campsites and an educational component to ensure that the history of Troupville is highlighted. This would be great for our young folks.”
Matheson said the paddle idea developed from a meeting with 13 counties in Florida about the sewage build up in local rivers. He said the issue prompted him to take action and join forces with Slaughter to address pollution issues.
“We remained committed to keeping our waterways clean from the first year I met with other officials. Now that we have the rivers clean, we want everyone to enjoy by making this an activity for families.
“The nature park is a dream come true for the city and county. Anyone that has a love for this water, the more eyes the better and maybe that will encourage the community to take better care of our waterways.”
Matheson said the tradition will forever be the Mayor and Chairman's Paddle as they both support and have love for the local rivers.
