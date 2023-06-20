VALDOSTA — Greater Valdosta United Way recently hosted its semiannual Day of Caring.
The event organizes volunteers to take part in service projects at nonprofit organizations across the city.
The kickoff breakfast was held at Unity Park Amphitheater with a live broadcast of Mayor Scott James Matheson’s radio talk show, Talk 92.1.
More than 100 volunteers, GVUW board members, nonprofit leaders and businesses met for breakfast and networking before attending their assigned service location.
“I always look forward to the Day of Caring because it offers the opportunity to make a real difference and learn firsthand about the GVUW’s partner nonprofits,” Kara Hope Hanson, SGMC marketing and public relations specialist and GVUW board member, said in a statement. ”Our community is a better place because of the caring power of the dedicated organizations and volunteers that participate in the Day of Caring.”
With 160 volunteers registered to participate in the Day of Caring, projects were set across 16 locations throughout three counties, benefiting 14 of GVUW’s partner nonprofit organizations.
Volunteers completed projects that included setting up a children’s library at the Youth Impact Center, revamping the landscape of the Children’s Advocacy Center, packing food boxes at Second Harvest of South Georgia and painting at the Boys and Girls Club of Douglas, according to GVUW.
“The Spring Day of Caring was particularly impactful for Second Harvest this year because it fell the week after our Stamp Out Hunger event,” Eliza McCall, chief programming director at Second Harvest of South Georgia, said in a statement. ”Volunteers sorted almost 15,000 meals worth of food drive proceeds. With their help, we have a jumpstart on replenishing our shelves ahead of the increased summer demand.”
Day of Caring is hosted twice a year, once in the spring and in the fall by the GVUW.
“Spring Day of Caring was a huge success. We enjoy hosting this event and we are in awe of how our community members step up to support the nonprofits providing critical community services,” Susan Nebel, community impact director at GVUW, said in a statement. “This event would not be possible without them.”
