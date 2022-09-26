VALDOSTA — October is Greater Valdosta United Way Campaign Awareness Month and it is hosting events throughout the month to educate the community on ways to give back.
Greater Valdosta United Way will host a campaign kickoff luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Oct. 4, at the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta, organizers said in a statement.
Michael Smith, president and CEO of GVUW, said, “This lunch is a way for business leaders to find out ways to engage employees and support the community through a workplace campaign. This is an opportunity to learn about the mission of GVUW, meet directors of partner agencies and network with the community. We look forward to seeing you there.”
The luncheon will include guest speakers from the Boys and Girls Club, Jacobs’ Ladder, Miller Hardware, Second Harvest, Synovus Bank and Youth IMPACT Center.
The semi-annual Day of Caring is scheduled for 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, for people to support GVUW partner agencies and other local nonprofits by completing service projects.
“This event exemplifies Greater Valdosta United Way’s mission of improving people’s lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community,” said Marty Ellison of Miller Hardware and the campaign chair for GVUW. “Day of Caring has been a huge success in the past with agencies having projects completed that they may not have the funds or staffing to complete.”
The kickoff breakfast begins 7:45 a.m. at the Unity Park Amphitheater, with guest speaker Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson.
The mission of Greater Valdosta United Way "is to improve people’s lives by mobilizing the caring power of the community. The focus is on advancing the common good by investing in education, income, and health- the building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community," organizers said.
For more information on the organization, visit unitedwayvaldosta.org.
