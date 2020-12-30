VALDOSTA – The Greater Valdosta United Way and Georgia Beer Company partner for a night out on the town New Year's Eve.
The two groups will host Val Vegas 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, at Georgia Beer, 109 S. Briggs St.
There will be live music, food and drinks and table games, according to organizers.
Masks are encouraged and will be given out at the event, said Michael Smith, United Way executive director. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Smith said organizers are striving to "have fun, raise money, support a small business but be safe."
Tickets are $60 and are limited. They can be purchased at Georgia Beer or the United Way, 1609 N. Patterson St.
Call (229) 242-2208 or (229) 588-4664 for more information.
