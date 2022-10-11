VALDOSTA — The Greater Valdosta United Way has donated $1,000 to the Wiregrass Foundation to establish a fund for the United Way’s partner agencies.
The fund is set up to provide partners access to design and printing resources, college officials said in a statement.
“We are excited to partner with Wiregrass to help agencies create the key donor documents they need to tell their story and explain their mission,” said Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way president and CEO. “It is hard to take the time and have the staffing to do this. This partnership will also help Wiregrass students get the training and skills they need for their degrees. As a board member of the Foundation South, I am truly amazed at all the programs and services Wiregrass provides the community at little cost. Please call and come out and learn what Wiregrass can do for you.”
“Wiregrass is excited to be able to partner with the Greater Valdosta United Way. Through this donation, United Way partners will be able to utilize our print shop and have access to great print resources,” Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements said.
The print shop offers a range of graphic design and printing services including – but not limited to – invitations for any occasion, brochures, banners, pictures on canvas, perfect bind books/booklets and variable data printing on postcards, letters and envelopes, college officials said.
To contact the print shop, call (229) 293-6377.
If a business would like to support students through scholarships, contact Crissy Staley, executive director of fundraising. She can be reached at Crissy.staley@wiregrass.edu or by calling (229) 333-2124.
