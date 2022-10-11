VALDOSTA — Greater Valdosta United Way has kicked off the “uniting for more" campaign season.
The annual campaign kickoff luncheon was held at the Boys and Girls Club Gymnasium, lunch provided by Second Harvest of South Georgia.
The event was designed to give business leaders an opportunity to learn about GVUW, meet partner agency directors and learn how to engage employees by participating in the workplace campaign.
Mayor Scott James Matheson and Lowndes County Commissioner Scott “Scottie” Orenstein presented a proclamation to Michael Smith, Greater Valdosta United Way chief executive officer.
Matheson and Orenstein said the city and the county wanted to honor the GVUW for its successful campaigns and hand work beyond the pandemic.
Smith said the goal for the current campaign is $1 million.
“We need to bring dollars to agencies south of Macon by representing what it means to give locally,” he said.
Marty Ellison, campaign chairperson and Miller Hardware representative, said, “The theme really covers the amount of counties that we cover. We want to engage and encourage businesses and individuals to give in order to benefit those beyond Lowndes County.
“I feel like no matter who you are, no matter whether you have direct need or someone you know has had an impact by one of the agencies and that’s most important to understand the value of giving.”
During the event, GVUW business sponsors and agencies were given the opportunity to speak about their experiences with GVUW.
Ryan Tuten, Youth IMPACT Center of Lakeland founder, said he and his wife did research and found that Lanier County was the perfect place to start a center to impact the youth four years ago.
He said the center now serves 73 students from kindergarten to high school with a waiting list.
“We are excited about the imprint we have made in Lakeland over the last four years," Tuten said. "For communities like Lakeland there are very limited services and United Way has been a tremendous asset to help connect us with other agencies and resources.”
To learn more about the 2022 campaign, visit www.unitedwayvaldosta.org or call (229) 242-2208. Or to donate text GVUW1954 To 44321.
