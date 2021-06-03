DASHER – Georgia Christian School recently held a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 to celebrate a unique class.
After spending a year getting used to COVID-19 restrictions, it was an opportunity to reflect on the challenges and the successes of a senior year full of lessons and meaning.
They chose Ronnie West as their commencement speaker, school officials said in a statement. West often joins the school as a chapel speaker, substitute teacher and bus driver.
His message, based on the message from Proverbs 3:5-6, encouraged the class to “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding.”
Salutatorian Amelia Dawkins echoed his statement. She spoke about doing senior year in a mask, but also asking whether the world is ready for the class of 2021.
Valedictorian Nhunh Nguyen spoke more personally, telling of her culture shock in coming to the U.S. from Vietnam.
There were 27 members of the Class of 2021.
Citizenship Awards were given to Evan Copeland with more than 321 service hours and Micah James with 173 service hours. The Class of 2021 collectively completed more than 3,000 service hours during the course of their high school careers.
First and Second Honor Merit Awards were given to Bailee Taylor and Christian Johnson as the students with the next two highest grade point averages after the valedictorian and salutatorian.
The award of Mr. & Miss GCS, given to the senior young lady and gentleman considered to exemplify the qualifications and ideals of leadership in the areas of Christianity, scholarship, friendship and service were given to Christian Johnson and Jenna Sykes.
The first recipient of the James R. Lee Math Scholarship was awarded to Nhunh Nguyen. James Lee was also named the recipient of the 2021 Pine Embers Dedication.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, graduates were limited to six guests, and social distancing was encouraged, school officials said. General admission seating was provided in the bleachers on a first-come, first-served basis. Graduation was live-streamed via social media for the general public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.