VALDOSTA – A fire caused by unattended cooking set an apartment ablaze Monday evening, according to city authorities.
After receiving a call at 6:52 p.m. from dispatch, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to a reported fire in a first-floor apartment at 411 Northside Drive at 6:56 p.m., according to authorities.
No injuries were reported and two residents were displaced, according to a city statement. Residents were evacuating the building when the first fire units arrived, according to the statement.
The first fire responders on the scene found smoke and flames coming from the first floor, and firefighters brought the fire under control within 15 minutes, according to a city statement. The fire was contained to only the one apartment, per authorities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.