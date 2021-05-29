VALDOSTA – An unattended pot on a stove resulted in fire and smoke damage at a West Magnolia Street home Friday, according to a city statement.
The Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of West Magnolia Street at about 5:15 p.m., and after arriving in less than three minutes, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the home, the city stated.
A family was displaced because of the fire and is being assisted by the American Red Cross, the city stated.
A total of 16 fire personnel responded to the scene, according to the city.
The Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services assisted on-scene, according to the city.
