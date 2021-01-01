VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a structure fire Thursday at 502 E. Alden Ave. The fire displaced four residents.
At approximately 4 p.m., the first fire unit arrived within one minute to find smoke and flames coming from a window, according to a statement from city officials.
Fire crews brought the fire under control. Four occupants were displaced as a result of the fire. No injuries were reported.
Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on-scene operations. The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.
It is the fourth unattended cooking fire to displace residents in the past week in Valdosta.
