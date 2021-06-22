VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta’s Neighborhood Development Division has partnered with the masters of public administration program at the University of Georgia to complete the 2021 Community Housing Survey.
The survey is done as part of the city’s process to complete a community revitalization plan, city officials said in a statement. A portion of the plan focuses on the housing stock in our community, and the only way to assess the housing stock is by surveying each parcel of local neighborhoods.
"The survey is essential because it also analyzes the overall quality of life in these areas by conducting a housing, economic and job assessment," city officials said.
“It is important to gather this information because when we complete our community revitalization report, it gives us a true picture of what our neighborhoods are like. You cannot say what is needed unless you have a true understanding of the current state they are in,” Vanessa Ross, neighborhood development coordinator and community protection manager, said.
Members of the Neighborhood Development Division and graduate students from the masters of public administration program conducted the surveys on foot in late May.
"Seeing as how these students focus on housing and community housing, neighborhood revitalization and things of that nature, this partnership allows them to get in-field training, making it a win-win for everyone involved," city officials said.
“It would be challenging to get this done without these students," Ross said. "The benefit of these students is that their focus is neighborhood revitalization and municipal government — all of those areas of training fall in line with exactly what we are surveying. So it gives them hands-on experience and lets them see the information they would be seeing in their books or a lecture in person. For us, this is an invaluable service they are providing for us because most communities have to pay consultants to come down and to do this."
The entire survey includes 15 Valdosta neighborhoods, which Neighborhood Development plans to complete on an ongoing basis during six months. However, the UGA students helped complete two of the neighborhoods during a three-day period.
The finding of this survey will not result in any penalties or fines to the homeowner, city officials said.
"Instead, they will be used by Ross and her team to determine the next steps necessary to help revitalize and bring back jobs, services and housing stock to these communities," city officials said. "This is done as a way to not only make sure that these areas are livable but that people will enjoy living there as well."
For more information on the 2021 Community Housing Survey, contact the Neighborhood Development Division, (229) 671-3617.
