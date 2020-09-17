VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools has released its first COVID-19 weekly update since students returned to school.
This first update is current as of Sept. 11.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,177 students with 3,496 virtual and 4,681 in-person, according to the report.
Two students had tested positive for COVID-19 and 43 quarantined for possible exposure.
Out of the system's 1,121 employees, two had positive cases and 10 are quarantined for possible exposure.
The next update from the school will be posted Monday, Sept. 21, school officials said, and will reflect data from Sept. 12-18.
