VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta City Schools students have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly update from the school system.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,198 students with 3,506 virtual and 4,691 in-person, according to the report.
Twenty-two students are quarantined due to possible exposure.
Out of the system's 1,121 employees, there were no positive cases and six are quarantined for possible exposure.
This data is current as of Sept. 18. The report was released Monday, Sept. 21.
The next update from the school will be posted Monday, Sept. 28, school officials said, and will reflect data from Sept. 19-25.
