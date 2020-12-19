VALDOSTA — Two new student COVID-19 cases and two new staff cases have been reported at Valdosta City Schools as of Dec. 18.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,285 students with 2,423 virtual and 5,862 in-person, according to the report.
There are 23 students quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released this week by city school officials.
Out of the system’s 1,122 employees, four are quarantined for possible exposure.
Valdosta City Schools announced prior to break that all schools would be going online due to the significant rise in COVID numbers. The virtual-only model took place from Dec. 14-17. The students winter break began Dec. 18.
Valdosta City Schools will not post updates during its winter break and will resume regular reports on Jan. 4.
