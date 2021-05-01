VALDOSTA – Lowndes County reported two new COVID cases Saturday, increasing the total case amount to 7,785, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes reported its COVID-19-related death toll at 141 since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There were 4,818 antigen positive cases in the county – an increase of four from the previous day, and 67 virus-related probable deaths, the GDPH reported.
The county reported 377 hospitalizations as well.
South Georgia Medical Center had not updated its status as of Saturday afternoon.
