VALDOSTA – Lowndes County has 127 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the noon Friday update of the Georgia Department of Public Health daily status report.
That represents an increase of two cases from the 7 p.m. Thursday update, per the report.
Four Lowndes residents have died from the coronavirus, according to the report.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
