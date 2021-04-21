REMERTON — Two people were injured in a shooting outside a sports bar in Remerton Monday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
The shooting took place about 1:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Baytree Place, the GBI said in a statement Wednesday. Remerton police asked the GBI to assist in the investigation.
Both shooting victims were taken to the hospital; one was treated and released while the remaining victim was admitted with a gunshot wound to the chest, the statement said.
Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said the Remerton shooting was “quite possibly” related to an earlier shooting near a nightclub on Bemiss Road where one person was killed.
Leon Thomas Jr., 31, of Brooks County was killed after an argument at the Bemiss Road club Saturday, Paulk said. Justin Williams, 29, of Valdosta is wanted on murder charges in the Bemiss Road case, the sheriff said. Williams surrendered Wednesday, authorities said.
Anyone with information on the Remerton shooting should call the GBI, (229) 225-4090 or the Remerton Police Department, (229) 247-2320. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
