VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools reports 200 students are quarantined, according to its weekly report.
Of these, 58 are quarantined due to possible exposure at school. The other 142 are quarantined due to community exposure.
Lowndes County Schools reported nine new positive student cases out of the system's student population of 10,524.
Five new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees, none of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure at school. Ten are quarantined due to possible community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .1% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .090%.”
