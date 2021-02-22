VALDOSTA — Twenty-one students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools, a significant decrease since the report last week of more than 100, according to the system's weekly COVID update.
Of the 8,278 systemwide student population, five new positive cases were reported.
Student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,670 virtual students and 5,608 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of Feb. 19, according to a report released by school officials.
There are 1,122 employees, four of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure and two reported current COVID-19 cases.
The next weekly update will be posted by school officials March 1.
