VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will be in the spotlight after the city school board approved the filming of a new show at its last board meeting.
Jason Sciavicco of Blue Eyes Entertainment first presented the idea of a Wildcats-based series before the Valdosta Board of Education in late August. Sciaviccio previously worked on the MTV show "Two-A-Days" which featured Rush Propst, who is now the Wildcats head football coach.
Sciaviccio said the new venture will be similar to the "Two-A-Days" series and filming began about a week before Valdosta's first football game.
“Valdosta's been on our radar since the first 'Two-A-Days' and the spotlight seemed to align this year,” Sciaviccio said. “It's a perfect mix of high-profile coach and high-profile school.”
The crew will be documenting the season on and off the field. Sciaviccio told school board members in August he would like to tell the stories of the students, coaches, families and community.
Board member Kelly Wilson was the only board member to oppose the series was only opposed. She has voiced concern the filming will be a distraction during an already difficult time with the pandemic for students and teachers.
Sciaviccio told board members last week the production crew is working with school faculty to address any concerns and limit any form of distraction.
While there is a network signed onto the project, information is being withheld at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.