VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents 2RiverStation, 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 10, in the Turner Center Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St.
The concert, sponsored by First Commerce Credit Union, kicks off the Center’s Fourth Annual Music in the Art Park concert series, center representatives said in a statement.
The concert is free to the public and community members are invited to bring their blankets or lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event, center representatives said, and “relax in the park and enjoy the music.”
Chick-Fil-A is the on-site food vendor for the event.
“The main purpose for creating the Music in the Art Park Concert Series four years ago continues to be to highlight the exceptional musical talent in our local area,” said Sementha Mathews, executive director. “We have a diverse lineup of bands for our patrons to enjoy this year, and thanks to our local business sponsors, the concerts remain free to the public.”
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place 7-9 p.m. on the second Friday of every month, March through November.
For more information, call the Turner Center at (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.