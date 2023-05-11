VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts the Kenji Bolden Quartet for a Music in the Art Park concert, 7-9 p.m. Friday, May 12.
The Turner Center Art Park is located at 605 N. Patterson St., center representatives said. The concert is sponsored by Bush Wealth Management and it is free and open to the public.
Bolden, who is the minister of music at First United Methodist Church, leads “a quartet of talented players who are known for passionate performances,” center representatives said. “The gentlemen specialize in funk, R&B, jazz and blues. With Bolden leading the quartet on vocals and keyboard, the band brings quality musicianship for the community to enjoy.”
Center representatives invite community members to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event. Food vendor is Baker’s BBQ.
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians and are always free to the public.
Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit https://turnercenter.org/music-in-the-art-park for the full concert line up.
