VALDOSTA – In observance of National Classical Music Month, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has announced its 2022-23 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series.
The series "features four enchanting evenings with acclaimed musicians from around the world," center representatives said in a statement.
The concerts will take place within the Turner Center art galleries, 527 N. Patterson St.
The season kicks off with Joe Burgstaller Tuesday, Sept. 13.
A multi-genre international trumpet soloist, Burgstaller "connects with audiences throughout the world with his captivating sound, dazzling virtuosity and engaging personality," representatives said. "Burgstaller tours worldwide as a soloist, as a chamber musician, a crossover artist, a guest orchestral musician and as a clinician with his groundbreaking masterclasses for all instruments called 'Change Your Mind, Change Your Playing.'"
Burgstaller is a Yamaha performing artist.
He was a child prodigy, beginning the cornet at age 5. By age 12, he was improvising jazz and soloing with area bands and jazz clubs, and by 15 was the youngest professional in the Virginia Opera Orchestra.
He received both his bachelor's and master's degrees from Arizona State University (studying with Regents’ Professor David Hickman) and was awarded Arizona State University's inaugural Distinguished Alumnus Award and the inaugural Outstanding Alumnus Award from Eastern Music Festival.
SCORE is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman. The 2022-23 SCORE season features two student performances at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the mornings of each event date, which complement traditional classroom music and art education provided by the local school systems.
Evening concerts take place 7 p.m. and are offered for $30 per ticket. However, patrons may instead choose to purchase the four-concert season pass for only $100.
“Through this partnership with the Valdosta City Schools System and the grants received, the Turner Center is proud to once again bring every fifth-grader in the Valdosta City Schools through the galleries to view professional classical music performances for free,” said Sementha Mathews, executive director. “The youth visits will also include gallery and concert etiquette and art education.”
Other concerts for the 2022-23 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series are Dec. 6, Roza Tulyaganova, opera; March 2, Hassan Anderson, oboe; and April 25, Paolo Schianchi, guitar.
For more information on these concerts and to buy tickets, visit turnercenter.org or call (229) 247-2787.
