VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has been awarded a multi-year Levitt AMP Valdosta Grant Award of $90,000 in matching funds.
The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation-issued grant will fund an outdoor music series at Turner Center Art Park in 2023, 2024 and 2025, according to a Turner Center statement.
The Levitt Foundation is a social impact funder supporting nonprofits nationwide at the intersection of music, public space and community building by partnering with communities to activate underused outdoor spaces, center representatives said.
The grant is a part of the Levitt Foundation’s ongoing commitment to community-driven projects, awarding $3 million to nonprofits serving small to mid-sized towns and cities across the U.S. as part of the Levitt AMP Music Series, “featuring a diverse lineup of artists, music genres and cultural programming to create inclusive experiences that are welcoming to all members of the community,” according to a statement from the foundation’s website.
Recipients were selected following a public voting period and comprehensive internal review process in September, with the Turner Center ranking No. 2 in the leaderboard for the Top 20 qualifiers, beating out 34 other art organizations.
Sementha Mathews, Turner Center executive director, said it is the center’s mission to build community through art and music, and Valdosta residents will be sure to unite through the power of music.
“On behalf of the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission and the Turner Center staff, I am so proud of the opportunity that we have been afforded through the generous Levitt Foundation to provide three years of free outdoor concerts for our residents and guests to enjoy the power of music in the beautiful South Georgia outdoors — specifically in the Valdosta City Arts District and on the Turner Center for the Arts Campus, she said.
“The Turner Center is perfectly situated between a good mix of neighborhoods, businesses, government, education, nonprofit organizations and people of all ages from all walks of life that have expressed their pleasure with these free community events and the need for more of them. We expect that the Levitt AMP concert series will positively impact our local economy through the hiring of local musicians, food vendors, equipment rentals, marketing, etc., while also uniting people and celebrating life.”
Mathews also confirmed a community survey will be out before the end of the year, so the center can learn what types of music the public wants to hear and secure a lineup. The concerts will complement the current Music in the Art Park Concert Series.
Turner Center representatives said the Levitt concert series aims to not only expose the public to a more diverse range of artists but fosters connections that will create a bright spot in people’s daily lives.
“Because when we come together for these free concerts in the park, everyone is equal. Everyone has access. Everyone is included. There's nothing to purchase, no reserved seating or anything else that would signify status between people. In the Art Park, we are a community of people gathering for great music and enjoyment.”
Lineup announcements are expected for early 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.