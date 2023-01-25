VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents a free live performance of “I Have a Dream,” 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
The touring cast of the Virginia Repertory Theatre will stage the performance at the Valdosta High School Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard, center representatives said in a statement.
Admission is free and will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.
According to the Virginia Repertory Theatre, “The phenomenal impact of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is chronicled in this compelling dramatization of the life and times of one of the most influential and charismatic leaders of the American Century.
“Inspired by the arrest of Rosa Parks, Dr. King puts his philosophy of nonviolent protests to work. He gains recognition and becomes the dominant force in the Civil Rights Movement during its decade of greatest achievement.”
The show has a runtime of one hour. It is considered appropriate for ages 7 and older.
The performance, which follows Martin Luther King Jr. Day and precedes Black History Month, “offers a wonderful opportunity to area families, educators and youth to remember the history of Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights Movement,” center representatives said.
The performance also precedes the Turner Center’s Third Annual Art of Writing Contest, which offers cash prizes to youth ages 11-18 for works in the categories of fiction, non-fiction and poetry.
For more information about the program or other events and activities, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements.
