VALDOSTA – The opening of the Third Annual Regional Artists Community exhibit Monday included a book debut from one late author and his family.
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosted the reception, which showcased works from several artists and featured a book signing for "Running with Patience the Race Set Before Thee: How Faith, Family and Football Shaped the Life of Rusty Griffin."
Learning Who Rusty Was
The late Rusty Griffin, who never wrote a book, was in the middle of writing his first autobiography when he died two years ago due to cardiac arrest, Barbara Griffin, his widow, said. His writing partner was author Harold Fickett of Atlanta.
"Running with Patience" became a biography following Rusty Griffin's passing.
"The silver lining in that was that he (Fickett) was able to say some things in the book that Rusty wouldn't have said about himself," Barbara Griffin said.
Rusty Griffin was a businessman and owner of an agricultural crop protection chemical company. He was an athlete who played for former Valdosta High coach Wright Bazemore, Barbara Griffin said.
He was married to his wife for a little more than 52 years before he died. They are both Valdosta natives.
Barbara Griffin completed some editing for his book, she said.
While working on the book, she said she found herself thinking of memories shared with her late husband. She said the experience was therapeutic.
"I have a slideshow that goes in my head all the time," she said. "We were so blessed. God was so good to us. I (did) relive a lot of that. At first it was real hard because I'd start working on it and I'd just turned into a puddle, but as the time (went) on, I realized this is something I needed to finish."
"Running with Patience" is available in the Turner Center's gift shop.
Celebrating Regional Artists
While Barbara Griffin was signing books, reception guests were wandering through the Price-Campbell Foundation and Margaret Mittiga galleries viewing works from area sketchers, painters and photographers.
The Regional Artists Community exhibit is a collective with art from 35 artists.
Annette Crosby, a local abstract painter, had two mixed-media pieces on display. She painted from a landscape for one of them, which she's never done. Crosby normally does mark making.
"I'm always trying new things," she said. "One of them is acrylic inks and the other is a lot of pencils and markers and paint."
She's been a RAC member for three years and said the group exhibit is an opportunity for artists to show their work.
Sherry Wetherington and Pat Otto, who describe themselves as "art buddies" and have their works side by side in the showcase, unknowingly had the same muse.
Using colored pencils, Otto drew birds and Wetherington painted birds via mixed media.
Both are RAC veterans.
"Artists are the most fun people in the world," Otto said. "I love hanging around artists and just looking at their paintings, understanding why they paint what they paint, and to me, it's better than Disneyland."
RAC provides exposure and is diverse in the featured works, Wetherington said.
"It brings a lot of different things," she said. "It brings so many different paintings. It brings so many artists. ... There's a lot of great artists here tonight."
Jo-Ann Adams found inspiration in color for her two entries, which were acrylic paintings with flowers as subjects.
As a two-time RAC participant, she urges people to support the local arts.
"I love the art center and I don't think we have enough of the arts here in Valdosta," Adams said. "I think it's a needed thing, especially for classes and things for kids so they can grow up appreciating art and become artists."
The RAC exhibit will be open to the public through Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the arts center, 527 N. Patterson St.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday.
Visit turnercenter.org, or call (229) 247-2787, for more information.
