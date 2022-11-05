VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts an opening reception for new exhibits.
The reception is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 527 N. Patterson St., center representatives said.
The gallery opening features the work of artists Annette Crosby, Kelly Call and Tom Powell. Admission is free and open to the public.
Crosby is a Valdosta local who has steadily pursued art, center representatives said. She carries awards in regional and national juried competitions and has participated in exhibits with invitational solo and group shows.
“Her work is treasured in numerous public and private collections and has been published in The Palette Magazine, Southern Living Magazine and other publications in the South Georgia area,” center representatives said. “She can regularly be found at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, where she is currently artist-in-residence.”
Call is a Valdosta local who will exhibit a collection of her abstract artwork.
Powell’s history in wood turning began “with two uncles who were experienced in the craft,” center representatives said, “and his journey in the field began at the age of 12.
“Powell is now a full-time professional wood turner and finds great pleasure in passing along his knowledge to others by teaching apprentices.”
He said, “It’s a wonderful craft that I feel is making a comeback and I’m very proud to be a part of facilitating the next generation of wood turners.”
While Powell sells his pieces to continue funding his work, he said he loves to support various charities and has donated several high-end pieces.
All exhibits will remain open in the galleries through Wednesday, Jan. 4. For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make those arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.