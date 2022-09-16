VALDOSTA — The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts an opening reception for new art exhibits, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at 527 N. Patterson St.
The gallery opening features the works of Walter Hobbs, “For the Love of Mud,” Kenny Nobles, “Exploring South Georgia through My Lens,” and The Florida Artist Group’s “2022 Juror’s Choice Exhibit,” center representatives said in a statement.
Admission is free and open to the public.
Walter Hobbs: Hobbs was a ceramic studio artist in Valdosta in the 1970s and was later an artist-in-residence at the Turner Center and the Glynn Art Association.
Hobbs’ work has been displayed throughout the South in several dozen exhibits, center representatives said.
He shows and sells his work in almost a dozen galleries and shops throughout Georgia and Florida and is the recipient of numerous arts awards in Georgia and Florida.
Kenny Nobles: Nobles is a nature, wildlife and landscape photographer who was born and raised in southeast Georgia. Nobles’ photography reflects the landscapes, lifestyles, hobbies and professions of those living or visiting Coastal Georgia.
He said he enjoys photographing the wildlife that is native to the area. Nobles’ work has been published in American Bee Journal and other local magazines and newspapers.
Florida Artists Group is “Florida’s premier professional-level artist organization that inspires, celebrates and promotes the excellence of the state’s finest visual artists,” center representatives said.
“FLAG exemplifies the highest principles and standards in the visual arts, exhibits, services and educational opportunities for its members and the general public. FLAG enhances the visibility and livelihoods of its artists through its prestigious annual symposium and exhibition, as well as other year-round exhibition and networking events.”
All exhibits will remain open in the galleries through Wednesday, Nov. 2.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.
