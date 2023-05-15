VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts offers IMPROVment classes to the general public in the main galleries at 527 N. Patterson St., 5-6 p.m. Mondays.
Taught by Melissa Pihos, associate professor of dance at Valdosta State University and a certified IMPROVment instructor, the classes are free of charge, center representatives said in a statement.
The creators of IMPROVment describe it as “an integrative method that emphasizes physical and mental fitness by encouraging our participants to create their own movement in response to multiple auditory prompts.”
Participants initiate movement as it occurs to them without prior planning, which presents a cognitive challenge and promotes spontaneous decision making.
IMPROVment group classes also encourage socialization and well-being, center representatives said.
For Pihos, teaching IMPROVment holds personal meaning. Pihos’ father, pro Football Hall of Famer Pete Pihos, struggled for 12 years from Alzheimer's disease and dementia, center representatives said.
She created her master of fine arts thesis as her father was in the final stages of the disease. Documentary film and dance performance "PIHOS A Moving Biography" explores her father's extraordinary life and battle with Alzheimer's disease, and the performance has gone on to tour several cities across the country.
Pihos wanted to use her dance background to give back and help others who are experiencing the same issues as her father, center representatives said.
“It means a lot to me to be able to teach this and help others. I love teaching at the Turner Center,” Pihos said. “My Dad means so much to me and I am trying my best to honor him and keep his memories alive.”
"An increasing amount of research shows that regardless of prior background with the art form, the mental and physical benefits of creative movement and dance may be greater than anyone realizes," center representatives said.
To sign up for this class and others, visit www.turnercenter.org/classes or call the center at (229) 247-2787.
