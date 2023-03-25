Turner Center Extends Deadline for 3rd Annual “Art of Writing” Contest for Area Youth photo

VALDOSTA – Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announced the winners of the Third Annual Art of Writing Contest.

Writing Winners

Middle School Nonfiction (19 total entries)

Honorable Mention: Sara Daugharty; Valwood seventh grade; “My Dream.”

Third: Scarelette Gomzez-Parra; Valdosta Early College Academy seventh grade; “Equality Is For All.”

Second: Leah Sinclair; St. John’s Catholic School seventh grade; “Stop Dreaming, Start Acting.”

First: Mia Villanueva; Valdosta Middle School sixth grade; “I Have a Dream”

High School Nonfiction (19 total entries)

Honorable Mention: Takshkumar Patel; Valdosta High School 10th grade; “I Have a Dream.”

Third: Fletcher Adams; Valdosta High School 10th grade; “I Had a Dream.”

Second: Patrick Wallace; Valdosta High School 10th grade; “Today’s Version of ‘I Have a Dream.’”

First: Ray Moody; Valdosta High School 10th grade; “I Have a Dream.”

Middle School Fiction (26 total entries)

Honorable Mention: Beth Morris; Lanier County Middle School seventh grade; “A Walk with King.”

Third: Anaiah Powell; Powell Homeschool Academy sixth grade; “A Blast to the Past.”

Second: Michaelah Ferguson; Valdosta Early College Academy sixth grade; “I Have a Dream.”

First: Emmerson Shiver; Lowndes Middle School eighth grade; “Difficulties of Today and Tomorrow.”

High School Fiction (15 total entries)

Honorable Mention: Amelia Nutting; Valdosta High School 10th grade; untitled.

Third: Cadence Bellant; Lowndes High School 12th grade; “I Dream of Tomorrow.”

Second: Lauren Pickett; Georgia Connections Academy 11th grade; “Land of Dreams.”

First: Hudson Hsu; Valwood 11th grade; untitled.

Middle School Poetry (74 total entries)

Honorable Mentions: Kreea Chakraborty; Valwood School seventh grade; “I Have a Dream,” Havyn Forrest; Valdosta Early College Academy eighth grade; “The Life of Martin Luther King Jr.”

Third: Ashlynn Divoll; Eighth Street Middle School eighth grade; “I Have a Dream.”

Second: Carolyn Griner; Valwood School eighth grade; “I Had a Dream.”

First: Souad Dennis; St. John’s Catholic School eighth grade; “I. Have. A. Dream.”

High School Poetry (50 total entries)

Honorable Mention: Erin Yoo; Lowndes High School 10th grade; “A Harbinger of Freedom and Equal Rights for All.”

Third: Khalandria Council; Valdosta Early College Academy 12th grade; “Living Black, Bleeding Red.”

Second: MaKenzie Alexander; Lowndes High School 12th grade; “Modern Black Dreamer.”

First: Jessica Mohanty; Valdosta High School 10th grade; “The Dream of the Forlorn Man.”

Artists to be included in anthology.

Cover Art: Catriana Moore; Valwood School 12th grade; “Selfie.”

Book Art: Mary Claire Hunter; Hamilton Country High School 10th grade; “Faces of the Color Wheel,” Ariella Ramos; Coffee High School 11th grade; “The Culture of My Home,” Flora Shan; Valdosta High School 11th grade; “Letting Go Takes Time,” Yasmin Copeland; Valdosta High School 12th grade; “Boy in the Bubble,” Olivia Lefill Roberts; SAIL High School 10th grade; “Skyward,” Julianne Fennimore; Suwanee High School 12th grade; “Evolution of Ocean Pollution,” Natalie Dunn; Suwanee High School 12th grade; “Chapter 1,” Ragan Solomon; Berrien County High School 12th grade; “Freedom Flies,” Julia Sandlin; Tiftarea Academy 12th Grade; “Light in the Dark.”

