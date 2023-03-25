VALDOSTA – Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announced the winners of the Third Annual Art of Writing Contest.
Writing Winners
Middle School Nonfiction (19 total entries)
Honorable Mention: Sara Daugharty; Valwood seventh grade; “My Dream.”
Third: Scarelette Gomzez-Parra; Valdosta Early College Academy seventh grade; “Equality Is For All.”
Second: Leah Sinclair; St. John’s Catholic School seventh grade; “Stop Dreaming, Start Acting.”
First: Mia Villanueva; Valdosta Middle School sixth grade; “I Have a Dream”
High School Nonfiction (19 total entries)
Honorable Mention: Takshkumar Patel; Valdosta High School 10th grade; “I Have a Dream.”
Third: Fletcher Adams; Valdosta High School 10th grade; “I Had a Dream.”
Second: Patrick Wallace; Valdosta High School 10th grade; “Today’s Version of ‘I Have a Dream.’”
First: Ray Moody; Valdosta High School 10th grade; “I Have a Dream.”
Middle School Fiction (26 total entries)
Honorable Mention: Beth Morris; Lanier County Middle School seventh grade; “A Walk with King.”
Third: Anaiah Powell; Powell Homeschool Academy sixth grade; “A Blast to the Past.”
Second: Michaelah Ferguson; Valdosta Early College Academy sixth grade; “I Have a Dream.”
First: Emmerson Shiver; Lowndes Middle School eighth grade; “Difficulties of Today and Tomorrow.”
High School Fiction (15 total entries)
Honorable Mention: Amelia Nutting; Valdosta High School 10th grade; untitled.
Third: Cadence Bellant; Lowndes High School 12th grade; “I Dream of Tomorrow.”
Second: Lauren Pickett; Georgia Connections Academy 11th grade; “Land of Dreams.”
First: Hudson Hsu; Valwood 11th grade; untitled.
Middle School Poetry (74 total entries)
Honorable Mentions: Kreea Chakraborty; Valwood School seventh grade; “I Have a Dream,” Havyn Forrest; Valdosta Early College Academy eighth grade; “The Life of Martin Luther King Jr.”
Third: Ashlynn Divoll; Eighth Street Middle School eighth grade; “I Have a Dream.”
Second: Carolyn Griner; Valwood School eighth grade; “I Had a Dream.”
First: Souad Dennis; St. John’s Catholic School eighth grade; “I. Have. A. Dream.”
High School Poetry (50 total entries)
Honorable Mention: Erin Yoo; Lowndes High School 10th grade; “A Harbinger of Freedom and Equal Rights for All.”
Third: Khalandria Council; Valdosta Early College Academy 12th grade; “Living Black, Bleeding Red.”
Second: MaKenzie Alexander; Lowndes High School 12th grade; “Modern Black Dreamer.”
First: Jessica Mohanty; Valdosta High School 10th grade; “The Dream of the Forlorn Man.”
Artists to be included in anthology.
Cover Art: Catriana Moore; Valwood School 12th grade; “Selfie.”
Book Art: Mary Claire Hunter; Hamilton Country High School 10th grade; “Faces of the Color Wheel,” Ariella Ramos; Coffee High School 11th grade; “The Culture of My Home,” Flora Shan; Valdosta High School 11th grade; “Letting Go Takes Time,” Yasmin Copeland; Valdosta High School 12th grade; “Boy in the Bubble,” Olivia Lefill Roberts; SAIL High School 10th grade; “Skyward,” Julianne Fennimore; Suwanee High School 12th grade; “Evolution of Ocean Pollution,” Natalie Dunn; Suwanee High School 12th grade; “Chapter 1,” Ragan Solomon; Berrien County High School 12th grade; “Freedom Flies,” Julia Sandlin; Tiftarea Academy 12th Grade; “Light in the Dark.”
