VALDOSTA – Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts opens its doors to its latest exhibits featuring the works of acclaimed Thomasville artists Dean Little and the Withlacoochee Quilter’s Guild.
This marks a milestone for Little, as it is his first time being showcased in a Turner Center gallery.
Reflecting on his artistic journey, Little said his love of drawing and creativity led to a career in commercial advertising, subverting the “starving artist” trope.
“It’s hard to remember a time when I was not focused on drawing and painting and experimenting with all kinds of media. In my young life, I was absorbed with the love of drawing,” he said. “This, however, did not serve me well. It seems that I spent a lot of my time drawing cartoons behind my spelling book. I was very fortunate to know what I wanted to do in life but I just didn’t know how it was going to pay the rent. So, I sought out a formal education attending Middle Tennessee State University, a small commercial art school in Nashville and finally the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. The realization was I needed to pursue commercial art and advertising,” he said.
“After school, my wife and I found ourselves in South Florida where I landed my first real job with a printing company. This gave me the technical experience on what could and could not be produced commercially.
“Within a few years the natural progression was to start my own business in graphic art and design employing full time and contract personnel. For 37 years, we worked with the top 300/500 corporations in the country. During that period, I also taught adult classes in technical and freeform drawing, watercolor and other media. It has been a great, fulfilling experience,” he said.
Little said he and his wife’s retirement to Thomasville 15 years ago gave him the opportunity to “slow down” and deviate himself to personal pursuits and teaching.
First, he became a student of Fay Bridges Hyatt at the Turner Center and has since taught drawing classes at the center for the last seven years.
“It’s been my pleasure to be an instructor of an oil painting class surrounded by enthusiastic students who share the same love of learning, experimenting and creating. I truly love the art of teaching and the teaching of art,” he said.
Khaliah Crenshaw, an opening night attendee, marveled at the realism and vibrancy of Little’s work, especially the paintings of a goat in a window and a man riding a horse, praising the attention to detail.
“I’m loving the gallery. I moved here from Miami three years ago and know Dean. I have a few favorites. There is the one with a goat in a window all the way in the back. That one was pretty cool. I love the painting of the man riding in on the horse, just the attention to detail caught my eye, too. I actually saw that in production. So it’s awesome to see it finished,” she said.
The Withlacoochee Quilters Guild members all designed and donated a “Challenge Quilt” to the Turner Center to go along with its biennial exhibit. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the front desk for $5 each, or three for $10, and the winning ticket will be drawn 5 p.m., Sept. 14.
The Dean Little collection will continue to grace the Turner Center until Sept. 15.
For more information about the exhibit or to submit payment for raffle tickets, visit www.turnercenter.org, call (229) 247-2787.
