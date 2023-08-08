VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host Blue Holler for a live Music in the Art Park concert.
The concert is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in the Art Park, 605 N. Patterson St., center representatives said in a statement.
The live concert, sponsored by Carla Penny, is free to the public, representatives said.
"Community members are invited to bring their blankets and lawn chairs to this family-friendly and pet-friendly event to relax in the park and enjoy the music," center representatives said. Baker’s BBQ will be the vendor on site.
"Blue Holler is South Georgia and North Florida’s premier acoustic bluegrass band featuring award-winning talent of Seabie Ewer, Brandon Gandy, Skylar Gandy, Brandon Taylor and Marshall Roberts," center representatives said. "Established in 2004, Blue Holler has performed a mixture of traditional, contemporary, jazz-influenced and gospel bluegrass music, impressing audiences at every venue they have performed regionally in Georgia, Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.
"Blue Holler’s award-winning instrumental perfection combined with impressive family-style harmonies are unforgettable. Blue Holler was inducted into the Georgia Country Music Hall of Fame on Oct. 29, 2022."
The Music in the Art Park concerts take place on the second Friday of each month, March through November, feature local musicians and are always free to the public, center representatives said.
Patrons who need special assistance may contact the center to make arrangements.
For more information, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.