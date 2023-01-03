VALDOSTA – For the first time in three years, Tunes for Tots is scheduled to return.
For the past two years, the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the popular Valdosta Symphony Guild/Valdosta Symphony Orchestra program that introduces instruments and classical music to South Georgia youngsters.
The event is scheduled to return 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Valdosta State University Whitehead Auditorium in the Fine Arts Building for "a fun, hands-on experience for children of all ages and learn about instruments of the orchestra," guild representatives said in a statement.
Valdosta Symphony Orchestra musicians will offer a brief explanation of how each instrument works with a demonstration of each instrument.
"The audience will then enjoy several selections performed by the South Georgia String Project, the collaborative community outreach program of the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and Valdosta State University’s Department of Music," representatives said.
"Next, the children will have a special opportunity for hands-on experience with the instruments of the orchestra. Valdosta Symphony Orchestra musicians and VSU music students will be stationed around the Fine Arts Building for the 'Instrument Petting Zoo.'"
Children of all ages will have a chance to try the different instruments under the guidance of the VSO musicians. During the event, there will also be representatives from South Georgia String Project with program and registration information for spring for violin, viola, cello and bass lessons.
The Valdosta Symphony Guild, which provides support for the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and their educational programs, sponsors the event.
"This is a wonderful event for children of all ages," organizers said.
Admission is free.
