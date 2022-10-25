VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University presents a hair-raising Tubaween, 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in Powell Hall.
VSU had originally reported the concert would be located in Whitehead Auditorium.
The special musical event is free of charge, open to the public “and sure to entertain ghosts and ghouls of all ages,” university officials said in a statement.
Dr. Brandon Smith, a second-year VSU Department of Music lecturer, says his 14-member Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble has a rather creepy, kooky performance planned for this beloved fall tradition.
There will be costumes and audience members are encouraged to dress the part as well.
“The audience member with the best costume wins a spooktacular prize,” university officials said.
Tubaween’s full musical lineup is under wraps but Smith said audience members will enjoy music from a number of movies and television shows, including “Back to the Future,” “Star Wars” and Disney favorites.
“You have to come to find out the rest,” he added.
Powell Hall is located on the Georgia Avenue side of the main VSU campus.
