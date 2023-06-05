ATLANTA — The Georgia GOP convention this month is expected to see some notable names and faces amid a divided state party caused by former President Donald Trump’s failed reelection bid in 2020.
While Trump, a Republican, is planned to speak at the conventions’s Victory Dinner June 9, his Republican adversaries, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, do not plan to attend the annual convention.
A spokesperson for Raffensperger confirmed his expected absence in an email June 1 but did not provide further comment. The AJC reported in April that Kemp also plans to not attend.
Kemp was booed during his speech last year by convention attendees and Raffensperger was censured after notoriously refusing to adhere to Trump's pressure to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, which confirmed Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden by approximately 12,000 votes.
Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake will be the keynote speaker at the Georgia GOP Victory Dinner, Georgia GOP Chair David J. Shafer said in a May 31 letter to delegates.
Lake lost Arizona's gubernatorial race last November and has continued to heighten Trump’s 2020 election fraud claims, maintaining the unfounded claims through her continuous denial that Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated her by approximately 17,000 votes.
“I heard Kari Lake speak at our last Republican National Committee meeting and look forward to welcoming her to the Peach State,” Shafer said in the letter to delegates.
Shafer, Trump and other Republicans are the among those under investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for alleged 2020 election interference and involvement in a “fake electors” scheme advanced by the Georgia Republican Party in support of Trump.
Willis plans to announce a charging decision from the investigation sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1, and she has requested heightened security from law enforcement pending the announcement.
In addition to Trump, two other declared Republican presidential candidates are planning to attend the Georgia GOP Convention.
One of them — candidate Asa Hutchinson, a former two-term Arkansas governor — has been vocal about his position that Trump should not be allowed to run for president due to his involvement that hyped the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol based off of his “stolen election” claims.
Vivek Ramaswamy, a 37-year-old presidential candidate who compares himself to a younger Trump, is also listed as a guest of the convention. He plans to expand on Trump’s policies if elected, according to his website.
According to Shafer, former Trump Vice President Mike Pence — who endorsed Kemp’s reelection last year— was originally scheduled to attend the convention, but won’t be attending “because of a televised national town hall at which he will be making an announcement regarding his future plans.”
Pence is set to appear at a CNN town hall in Iowa two days before the convention on June 7. Shafer said Pence plans to send a video message to the convention.
Other speakers include former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Georgia congress members Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rick Allen, Mike Collins, Andrew Clyde, Barry Loudermilk and Rich McCormick — all of whom have been previously endorsed by Trump or vocal in their support of Trump’s leadership.
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson and Public Service Commissioner Bubba McDonald are also slated to speak at the two-day convention in Columbus.
Several proposed rule changes will be considered during the convention.
According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, far-right group Georgia Republican Assembly is proposing a rule to the state GOP that would give them powers to block candidates from qualifying to run as Republicans if they’re deemed insufficiently conservative or a “traitor” to the party.
The group has targeted Kemp, Raffensperger and other Republicans who rejected Trump’s pressure to overturn his election defeat in Georgia, the AJC reports.
CNHI is waiting to receive other proposals that will be considered by the state GOP at the convention.
