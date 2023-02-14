ATLANTA — The partial report from the Georgia special grand jury investigating whether elections crimes were committed by former President Donald Trump and supporters will be released this week, according to an order issued by Fulton Court Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.
McBurney's Feb. 13 order said parts of the special jury's report that can released to the public Feb. 16 include the introduction and conclusion to the final report, and a section of the report in which the jury discusses its concerns that some witnesses (not identified in the report) may have lied under oath during their testimony to the grand jury.
McBurney limited the public records that could be released to those three sections of the report because of limited due process involved in the jury's investigations and hearings, and because such documents are part of criminal investigative process — not particularly court proceedings.
The special purpose grand jury was selected in May 2022 and began receiving evidence the next month to investigate the possibility of criminal interference in the 2020 general election. Trump was defeated in 2020 in his bid for a second presidential term.
After a January hearing, McBurney concluded that the majority of the final report — which was submitted in December — was not be disclosed to the public until District Attorney Fani Willis, who requested a special jury, completes her investigation.
The jury was tasked with providing Willis with a list of who should be indicted and for what, in relation to the conduct (and aftermath) of the 2020 general election in Georgia to inform her decision-making process.
According to revelations made after the November 2020 elections, Trump, on a recorded phone call, pressed Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find" 11,870 votes, which would have given him the victory in Georgia, surpassing Joe Biden’s total.
Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows called Raffensperger's office at least 18 times to set up the call, according to information revealed at a June hearing by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
"What I knew is that we didn't have any votes to find. We continued to look; we investigated. I could share the numbers with you, there were no votes to find," Raffensperger said at the Committee hearing. "That was an accurate count that had been certified. And as our general counsel said, there was no shredding of ballots."
Other Georgia elections officials also testified to the Jan. 6 Committee about the harassment they received from Trump and his allies.
An emotional Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, a former Fulton County Georgia election worker, testified that she no longer goes in public due to threats she and her mother, Ruby “Lady Ruby” Freeman, received.
Trump alleged that Moss and her mother were seen on video exchanging a thumb drive with illegal votes for Pres. Joe Biden. At the hearing, Moss revealed that her mother was handing her a ginger mint.
Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, allegedly accused election workers of tampering with votes by stuffing ballots into suitcases, though it was later confirmed via video that they were putting counted ballots into storage containers.
Moss had been employed with the Fulton County Elections Department for a decade and said she had never previously received threats.
According to The Associated Press, Willis, as part of her investigation, is looking into Trump's phone calls with Georgia officials; more than a dozen Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely declaring Trump as the winner; and the alleged copying of data and software from election equipment in Coffee County by a computer forensics team hired by Trump allies.
