ATLANTA — Grand jury selections are underway among Fulton County residents who could determine whether to prosecute former President Donald J. Trump for alleged election interference in 2020.
Jury selection started July 11 for the fourth term of Fulton County’s Superior Court, which runs from July 11 to Sept. 1 — the timeframe in which Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she plans to announce a charging decision in the election interference investigation.
Likely an implication of a more narrow window for a charging decision, Willis also sent a letter to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Granville requesting that judges not schedule trials during the weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, saying during that time she has plans for 70% of her staff to work remotely.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney explained to the summoned potential jurors at the courthouse July 11 that the grand jury reviews presentations and evidence from the district attorney to determine if a case moves forward for prosecution.
“We don’t simply let police arrest and then all of a sudden you’ve got a court case,” McBurney said. “There’s an intermediate step where members of the community hear the evidence— admittedly from one side. The accused doesn’t appear in front of you, a lawyer doesn’t appear in front of you. But you at least are a check to make sure folks aren’t getting brought into court for trial simply because that’s what the DA or attorney general wants to do.”
There will be two separate Fulton County grand juries impaneled for the court term. Each of the grand juries meet for two months, twice a week.
Each panel will be comprised of 23 jurors and three alternates.
They are tasked with voting on a variety of cases to determine whether it is a “true bill,” which moves a case forward to prosecution and assignment to a judge. Selected alternate jurors can fill when impaneled jurors are absent.
“It’s not an expectation that each of you will be present two days a week every week for the next two months,” McBurney said.
At least 16 jurors must be present for proceedings of which 12 votes are needed to move a case forward.
Willis was also present before prospective jurors July 11. She introduced herself and her Chief Senior Assistant DA DeAndre Royals and Deputy DA Grant Rood, whom she said will be working closely with jurors. The jury services team was also introduced.
One of the two grand juries to be selected will be hearing evidence from a 26-person Special Purpose Grand Jury that was impaneled by Willis in 2022 to investigate alleged election interference in the 2020 general election.
That jury earlier this year recommended indictments following its 9-month investigation interviewing 75 witness. The group looked into Trump’s phone calls with Georgia officials; more than a dozen Georgia Republicans who signed a certificate falsely declaring Trump as the winner; and the alleged copying of data and software from election equipment in Coffee County by a computer forensics team hired by Trump allies.
On a recorded phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after the 2020 general election, Trump can be heard pressing Raffensperger to “find” 11,870 votes, which would have given him the victory in Georgia, surpassing President Joe Biden’s total.
Trump’s attorney had asked the Fulton County Superior Court to quash the SPGJ report from the investigation, and disqualify the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office from the investigation into or prosecution of alleged election interference.
That request has fallen on deaf ears with McBurney, who was assigned that case, stating in an order May 19: “To date, the Court has received well over five hundred pages of briefing, argument, and exhibits on the issues raised by former President Trump and Ms. Latham. There will be no more briefing unless it is solicited, in writing, by the Court.”
Willis has requested heightened security from local law enforcement pending a potential indictment announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.