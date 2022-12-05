ADEL — ‘Georgia Grown’ takes on a new meaning in the wake of Trulieve debuting its cannabis production facility in Adel this weekend.
The decision to set up shop in Adel came after the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission awarded Trulieve a Class 1 production license July 2021 after the passing of the Hope Act, allowing up to six private growers to move forward with medical cannabis preparations, along with two designated universities.
According to Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO, the Adel facility will serve as the “heartbeat” of the operation as an indoor cultivation facility. Trulieve plans on allocating five initial medical cannabis dispensaries in Georgia and will seek to open additional dispensaries in the state as the patient population grows.
“We made a commitment to the patients of Georgia. You know, there’s over 25,000 patients that are already registered in the state of Georgia who've been waiting years to get the product. So when we came in, as soon as we got that award, we immediately began work,” she said.
“The interesting thing about cannabis is that it's all self contained. So we actually are not able to cross state lines with medicated products, and so everything that we produce in the same state that an order is located in. So that's why this facility in Cook County is really critical for us. it's going to be our centralized, you know, central heartbeat of our operations here in the state of Georgia.”
Rivers went on to say that it is common for the licensing process to experience delays due to cannabis being a regulated substance, but once the state gave the green light to limited facilities, the GMCC was diligent in getting the operation off the ground.
“We've seen across the country and certainly here in Georgia, medical cannabis is not a red or blue issue. It's a human issue. When you have an opportunity to empower compromised individuals, medically compromised individuals to take back control of their medical journey. Why wouldn’t you enable them to do that?” she said.
Buddy Duke, mayor of Adel, expressed similar sentiments about medical cannabis enhancing the quality of life for Georgia patients despite legal pushback.
“Law enforcement, with all due respect, has always been taught to combat drug use. Well, we had to be re-educated to agree that this is a medical need… I feel like it is a positive is in the right direction to be able to assist people that have medical needs; this is a remedy or solution,” he said,
Duke, who is also the chair of the county’s Economic Development Commission, also said that Trulieve’s facility will stimulate Adel’s economy through “good-paying jobs.”
Rivers confirmed that 20 people had been hired to work at the indoor plant on the day of the facility’s ribbon cutting, and that number “will continue to grow.”
Lisa Pinkney, president of Trulieve Georgia, said that the ideal location and quality of their products would speak for themselves.
“Adel out is a great town, and we are very happy to be here. The Georgia team is excited to debut the facility here and we're dedicated to providing a high quality product and ensuring that we meet all regulations that are being set forth by the Commission… I think the Trulieve Adel Production Facility will bring several jobs to the area and will have a significant impact on the overall economic development,” she said.
Rivers said the next steps are opening medical dispensaries across the state, and Trulieve is planning to have 10 facilities opened in Georgia by July 2023. Approved dispensaries in Macon, Marietta and Pooler have been confirmed.
