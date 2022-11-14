Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 66F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 3:05 pm
Two scouts raise the American flag.
VALDOSTA – Two scouts from Troop 2020 retired the Lowndes County Historical Museum flag and raised a new flag donated by WoodmanLife retiree Mitchell Cothron in preparation for Veterans Day last week.
