Valdosta’s Troop 2020 raise new flag honoring Veteran's Day

Two scouts raise the American flag.

VALDOSTA – Two scouts from Troop 2020 retired the Lowndes County Historical Museum flag and raised a new flag donated by WoodmanLife retiree Mitchell Cothron in preparation for Veterans Day last week.

