VALDOSTA – Major power outages and downed trees have been reported throughout Lowndes County as Hurricane Idalia makes its way through South Georgia.
Georgia Power and Colquitt EMC have reported hundreds of outages in the area.
Traffic signals are off in some areas and literally down in others, such as a traffic light at Brookwood Drive was down in the intersection.
Flash flood warnings have been issued for the area as torrential rains continue to fall.
Wind gusts were reported as high as 67 miles per hour at Valdosta Regional Airport in the past hour, according to Lowndes County Emergency Management.
Authorities warn people to hunker down and ask residents to stay off the roads.
