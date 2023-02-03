VALDOSTA — Hospice of South Georgia and Langdale Hospice House, an affiliate of South Georgia Medical Center, received a $145,000 donation from The Tree House Thrift Shop.
Employees and volunteers from the Tree House, HOSG and SGMC gathered to celebrate the achievement at a recent check presentation.
Bill Meli, Hospice of South Georgia operations manager, presented the highest donation the Tree House has ever presented.
Meli said, “This will benefit patients who are unable to pay for services and allow free community resources like home-based palliative care and grief support, and other hospice programs that enhance quality of life.”
The Tree House is a donations-based store that opened in 2013 and is operated primarily by volunteers, with a mission to provide all proceeds directly back to Hospice of South Georgia non-reimbursed patient care, according to Vanessa Fletcher, manager.
“We want the community to know that everything they donate and purchase in the store goes to support patient care at the Langdale Hospice House,” Fletcher said.
“The thrift shop is an opportunity for the community to shop quality products for less, while giving back to hospice care.”
Through the years, the company has contributed more than $300,000 and after locating to a larger facility in 2019 increased that contribution significantly.
Kevin Moore, executive director of HOSG, said as a not-for-profit hospice care, the facility relies on donations from the community to help provide services to patients regardless of their ability to pay.
“The thrift shop gives the community an opportunity to give back to something they know that truly matters,” Moore said. “This benefits Hospice of South Georgia by offsetting the cost of patient care while allowing us to give patients the quality care that they deserve.”
HOSG serves patients with both chronic and life-limiting illnesses, giving dignity and quality of life to patients and their families.
Fletcher said in addition to the support of the Langdale Hospice House, the Tree House resale shop supports local animal shelters, The Haven, other organizations, and those who suffer from disaster with vouchers for clothes, home goods or other items in the store.
The Tree House offers a variety of new and gently used clothing and home wares; all donations are accepted except large appliances and old televisions, and free donation pick-up is available for large loads.
The Tree House is located at 418 Northside Drive and can be reached by calling (229) 293-9881.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.