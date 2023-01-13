VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission hosts a tree distribution/giveaway provided by a Georgia ReLeaf Program grant.
The Georgia Forestry Commission and the Georgia Tree Council, working in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, established the Georgia Releaf Program to provide grant funds to “help restore the many environmental, economic and social health benefits that trees provided in these storm-struck Georgia communities,” commission representatives said in a statement.
The Georgia ReLeaf program makes funding available for tree planting and tree giveaway projects that contribute to tree equity in underserved communities and/or projects that provide environmental benefits to assist with improving air quality, reducing stormwater runoff and/or mitigating the effects of urban heat islands.
The program hopes to continue efforts to reestablish the community tree canopy by providing free trees for residents to plant around their homes.
More than 800 trees will be in five-gallon containers (unless noted) and consist of various species and sizes at maturity (over-story, mid-story, and understory). The Tree Commission will provide educational materials such as flyers detailing species information, links to instructional planting videos and other tree care information that can be provided to homeowners and residents, commission representatives said.
Quantities are limited: All five gallon unless noted. Trident maple, Florida Flame Maple, River Birch Heritage MT, Natchez Crepe Myrtle MT, Muscogee Crepe Myrtle STD, Sioux Crepe Myrtle MT (3G), Scarlet Crepe Myrtle MT (3G), Tulip Poplar, Swamp Oak, Little Gem Magnolia White Oak, Live Oak, Bald Cypress Frontier Elm Chinese Pistache, Brackens Brown Magnolia Sycamore Bloodgood Nutall Oak, Green Giant Arborvitea Winged Elm, Eastern Red Cedar Okame Cherry.
Tree requests should be made to the Valdosta Tree Commission and postmarked by Feb. 8 to Amy Hall, c/o Valdosta Tree Commission, P.O. Box 1125, Valdosta, GA 31603. Include phone number and a list of trees you would like to order. If requesting multiple trees, list in the order of preference. The Tree Commission will call the week of pickup to remind people of the pickup time and confirm the tree availability.
Trees may be picked up at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College horticulture program greenhouses, 4089 Val Tech Road, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Feb. 25. There will not be an alternative pickup day. The pickup vehicle will need to be large enough for the trees requested – some trees are seven feet tall, representatives said.
More information: Call Starr Page, (229) 251-0792.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.