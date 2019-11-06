VALDOSTA — A traffic stop Monday resulted in an arrest and the discovery of 61 pounds of marijuana, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
At 3 p.m., deputies with the office’s interstate criminal enforcement unit stopped a car heading south on I-75 at the 11 mile marker, according to a sheriff’s office statement. The driver was stopped for following another vehicle too closely and failing to maintain his lane, the statement said.
A Lowndes County K9 unit dog “alerted” to certain odors, and the vehicle was searched, according to the statement.
The search revealed 61 pounds of marijuana in luggage in the car’s trunk, the statement said.
Zhikang Yan was charged with trafficking marijuana and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
